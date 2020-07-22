Remember several weeks ago when New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo referred to COVID-19 as the “European virus” after President Trump started calling it the “Chinese virus”? Nancy Pelosi has just one-upped Cuomo with this bit of political shamelessness:

On CNN, Pelosi is now calling it the “Trump virus” — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) July 21, 2020

Speaker Pelosi on coronavirus: "Clearly it is the 'Trump Virus'" pic.twitter.com/CdI42YJ2h4 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 22, 2020

“Trump virus”? But no, this isn’t all about politics, why do you ask? *Eye roll*

She is an amazingly awful woman. Truly. Just despicable https://t.co/SaZJcJjthu — Caffeine Queen (@Philly_Hoosier) July 22, 2020

the Chinese Communist Party thanks you for your service, @SpeakerPelosi. https://t.co/CNSPLfraLz — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) July 22, 2020

Pelosi also indicated that Trump should have been encouraging masks and social distancing months ago:

"If he had said months ago, 'Let's wear a mask, let's socially distance,' instead of having rallies or political whatever they were, then more people would have followed his lead."@SpeakerPelosi refers to the coronavirus as the "Trump virus."

https://t.co/uy2THBF0ZS — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) July 22, 2020

Just pathetic.

Makes sense. Kind of like going to Chinatown and encouraging everyone to come down and join you. Right? — kyriel007 (@kyriel007) July 22, 2020

Pelosi’s level of self-awareness remains at ZERO.

Remember when Nancy Pelosi was telling people to visit Chinatown or when she was in her San Francisco mansion with her $24k fridge and her $13-dollar a pint ice cream refusing to provide more funding for the #PaycheckProtectionProgram that saved over 50 MILLION jobs? — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 21, 2020

I am trying so hard to use my inner @DanaPerino and ignore her and be gracious, but deep down, I think Nancy Pelosi is a very vile and hateful human being. https://t.co/F2XFqTkCL1 — Connie Austin (@ConnieBAustin) July 22, 2020

And it shows quite often.