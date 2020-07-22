Remember several weeks ago when New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo referred to COVID-19 as the “European virus” after President Trump started calling it the “Chinese virus”? Nancy Pelosi has just one-upped Cuomo with this bit of political shamelessness:

“Trump virus”? But no, this isn’t all about politics, why do you ask? *Eye roll*

Trending

Pelosi also indicated that Trump should have been encouraging masks and social distancing months ago:

Just pathetic.

Pelosi’s level of self-awareness remains at ZERO.

And it shows quite often.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coronavirusCOVID-19Donald TrumpNancy Pelosi