We told you yesterday about Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot making it clear for President Trump that she wouldn’t allow what she called his “troops” to be sent in to “terrorize” citizens of her city. Here’s the tweet:

Under no circumstances will I allow Donald Trump’s troops to come to Chicago and terrorize our residents. — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) July 21, 2020

Well guess what’s going to happen anyway:

Pres Trump says the deployment of Federal law enforcement to Chicago will be conducted as part of "Operation: Legend," named for the 4-year-old boy shot and killed while sleeping in his Kansas City home June 30. Says Justice Dept will send personnel to other cities too. — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) July 22, 2020

The President just announced he's sending "hundreds of skilled law enforcement officials" to the city of Chicago, despite the mayor's demand for federal agents to stay out: https://t.co/Cu26NgljCY — Weijia Jiang (@weijia) July 22, 2020

All the while, the violence in Chicago isn’t letting up, and Lightfoot’s focus on Trump looks worse and worse.

Within just a few hours, this tweet is aging very poorly https://t.co/XPqJGlR17R https://t.co/z9K2A73m5O — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) July 22, 2020

This tweet isn’t aging well 🤔 — venus (@venus_parton) July 22, 2020

But wait, it gets more insane. Lightfoot wants citizens of her city to be on the lookout:

Chicago Mayor tells citizens to call 911 on federal agents if they "see something that doesn't look right" "If we see any steps out of line…with DHS or Border Patrol, we are not going to hesitate to take the President to court…" pic.twitter.com/99xxAsd6BP — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 22, 2020

Well, at least this encouragement to call the cops might get progressives to re-think their “defund the police” rhetoric.

The city is under siege from domestic terrorists. people are murdered regularly on the streets and the mayor is concerned with federal agents coming to town? Hello, your city is on fire! #BillsMafia https://t.co/HiwfyQR84B — Currently Social Distancing 🏌️‍♂️🏒🏈🥨💵 (@hoodedseven) July 22, 2020

You can't make this shit up. These people are insane and live in an alternate reality. Portland, Chicago, and NYC are beacons of light to those on the left. Absolutely insane. https://t.co/aU0ny9CcHn — Low&Slow (@ClaudesBBQ) July 22, 2020

So how does looting, rioting and shooting look to you Mayor? #Chicago? https://t.co/9aFmN9010X — Patrick (@PatrickA7071) July 22, 2020

Maybe the mayor could task her Census Cowboy with helping monitor the federal agents.