Itâ€™s more than apparent that the Biden campaignâ€™s election strategy is to do their best to avoid putting the candidate in a position to have to answer questions while Monday Morning Quarterbacking the heck out of the COVID-19 outbreak. This tweet is another example of the latter:

Really, Joe?

Richard Grenell asked the appropriate follow-up question:

Great question! And in January of 2017 if Obama/Biden knew how to stop the spread of a virus that wasnâ€™t even known about until late 2019 theyâ€™re more prescient than anybody ever gave them credit for!

