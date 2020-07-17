Itâ€™s more than apparent that the Biden campaignâ€™s election strategy is to do their best to avoid putting the candidate in a position to have to answer questions while Monday Morning Quarterbacking the heck out of the COVID-19 outbreak. This tweet is another example of the latter:

President Obama and I left a playbook for President Trump on how to fight pandemics. He flat-out ignored it. And we're all paying the price every day. â€” Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 17, 2020

Really, Joe?

Richard Grenell asked the appropriate follow-up question:

You knew how to stop a virus that started in China and didnâ€™t yell up from the basement? https://t.co/6v3VLPM69F â€” Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) July 17, 2020

Great question! And in January of 2017 if Obama/Biden knew how to stop the spread of a virus that wasnâ€™t even known about until late 2019 theyâ€™re more prescient than anybody ever gave them credit for!

Or mention it once during the DNC debates? â€” Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) July 17, 2020