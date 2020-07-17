Here at Twitchy we’ve documented example after example after example showing errors in coronavirus data and how some states have been reporting inflated numbers.

Physician and Fox News contributor Dr. Nicole Saphier shared one way it’s been done:

Trending

Gee, why would that be happening?

After it happens so many times should the word “mistakenly” still be used to describe how it happens?

***

Related:

HUUUUGE! –> Sources inside Trump admin confirm CDC misreporting COVID data to inflate the numbers

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coronavirusCOVID-19Dr. Nicole Saphier