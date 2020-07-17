Here at Twitchy we’ve documented example after example after example showing errors in coronavirus data and how some states have been reporting inflated numbers.

Physician and Fox News contributor Dr. Nicole Saphier shared one way it’s been done:

BREAKING: Health officials from numerojs states have mistakenly included positive results from antibody tests when reporting new COVID-19 cases to the CDC, grossly inflating new cases. The scientific equivalent to “double dipping.” — Nicole Saphier, MD (@NBSaphierMD) July 17, 2020

*numerous — Nicole Saphier, MD (@NBSaphierMD) July 17, 2020

Gee, why would that be happening?

There should be serous consequences for crap like this… — Richard Cahill (@Rich55ard5) July 17, 2020

After it happens so many times should the word “mistakenly” still be used to describe how it happens?

