Too often the mainstream media will report about Russian attempts to interfere in the 2016 election and try to make it an issue about Trump, all while glossing over or forgetting altogether who was actually in the White House at the time.

Democrat Sen. Tim Kaine, who was of course Hillary Clinton’s running mate in 2016, spelled out when something was actually done about attempts to interfere, and it wasn’t when Obama was in office:

Fascinating to hear @timkaine say on @msnbc that the Obama Administration failed to punish or deter Russia for its 2016 election interference as it was happening. That is well documented but Democrats seldom discuss it. — Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) July 16, 2020

And even more fascinating to hear Kaine admit when somebody did do something about it:

Democrat Sen. Tim Kaine admits that the Trump administration is making Russia "pay a price" for malign actions, and that President Obama didn’thttps://t.co/xTSWezPJDp pic.twitter.com/1BPAltVSIE — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 16, 2020

Well, there it is.