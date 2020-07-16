This won’t surprise you, but the most triggered member of the Hollywood chapter of the anti-Trump Resistance continues to flail about everybody dying because Trump is in the White House — specifically about the president’s call to open schools in the fall:

Donald Trump is actively trying to kill our children. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) July 16, 2020

Somebody tell Reiner that Trump is the president and doesn’t work for a different organization:

What's your stance on abortion? I thought so. https://t.co/Xs6nPfwuUX — RBe (@RBPundit) July 16, 2020

Care to comment on Planned Parenthood? — Ben Witt (@Benamite) July 16, 2020

*Crickets*

Now do planned parenthood. — St. Chad of Merica (@StChadOfMerica) July 16, 2020

No, that’s planned parenthood. And they aren’t just trying, they actually are. — Jason E Wheeler (@Jasonew6) July 16, 2020

Planned Parenthood IS actively killing our children. There, fixed it for you. — HardAttack (@attack_hard) July 16, 2020

You mean by allowing tax dollars to fund planned parenthood? — jeffrey fornstrom (@jefffornstrom) July 16, 2020

I think you meant to say Planned Parenthood is actively trying to kill our children. — thatsaboutenough (@Todd_Eugene47) July 16, 2020

So is Planned Parenthood but you dont mention them. — HankLydon (@lydon_hank) July 16, 2020

There’s no projection and self-unawareness like liberal Hollywood projection and self-unawareness!

“Why is America so divided” asks the people who don’t hesitate to call political opponents “Nazis” or child murderers. https://t.co/elFSeziJCA — Henry (@HMSPitts) July 16, 2020

The key to any argument is becoming hysterical early and staying there. https://t.co/FcZJnZnfpH — MetricButtload (@monkeyboy100001) July 16, 2020