The Minneapolis City Council is in the process of trying to replace the city’s police department with a “community-led public safety system and New York City plans to slash a billion dollars from the NYPD budget. Meanwhile, in Berkeley, California, the movement to get rid of police is starting out this way:

The progressive California city of Berkeley is moving forward with a plan to replace police with unarmed civilians during traffic stops in a bid to curtail racial profiling. https://t.co/6AgL4sIDoW — The Associated Press (@AP) July 16, 2020

Berkeley to have unarmed civilians perform traffic stops https://t.co/0aDhb0QeT7 pic.twitter.com/W8PFlBvJhZ — HotAir.com (@hotairblog) July 16, 2020

Like so many other progressive grand visions, this seems like an idea destined to backfire:

Don’t see any way this could go terribly wrong. — freedomcosts (@betty_dissy) July 16, 2020

Not at all! *Cue eye roll*

Uhhhhh aren't traffic stops, like, one of the most dangerous parts of actual armed police officers' jobs? This is going to end in disaster. https://t.co/77Q2xzPgOg — Everything Is Stupid (@BleenishGurple) July 16, 2020

Cops are more likely to be killed during routine traffic stops than any other duty. 12% of deaths are at traffic stops. Good luck, Karens. — Liz Mac (@TheLizMac) July 16, 2020

This can’t end well.

Future headline : California city suspends traffic laws, due to lack of enforcement. — Pookiedr (@Pookiedr) July 16, 2020

Oh God. Karen is getting police powers. Fvck 2020. — Attila the Honeybun. (@TimMansplainsIt) July 16, 2020

@ Berkeley City Council pic.twitter.com/6vvf3lpeQk — Inflammable Fire (@FireInflammable) July 16, 2020

This should age nicely — the Flash (@ThickenParm) July 16, 2020

Stay tuned.