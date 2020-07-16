According to the mainstream media (and his brother at CNN), New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has done a fantastic job of handling the coronavirus outbreak in his state. Cuomo now obviously feels as if he’s in the position to help lecture the rest of the nation, with help from celebrities:

Will any of the celebs be holding the giant prop cotton swab that Chris & Andrew Cuomo got such a big laugh over?

The Karen-class government officials and celebs don’t realize how their lectures can backfire.

File under “P” for “priorities.”

As long as the national media keeps giving him a free pass and running interference, nope.

