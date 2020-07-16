According to the mainstream media (and his brother at CNN), New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has done a fantastic job of handling the coronavirus outbreak in his state. Cuomo now obviously feels as if he’s in the position to help lecture the rest of the nation, with help from celebrities:

Cuomo says New York will be doing a national advertising campaign for mask wearing. Kathryn Bigelow directed the ads. Celebrities are featured in the ads. — Nick Reisman (@NickReisman) July 16, 2020

NY Gov. Cuomo Unveils National “Mask Up” Ad Campaign From Tribeca Enterprises, Director Kathryn Bigelow https://t.co/RmqxlSX95k pic.twitter.com/D4fTmIHorm — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) July 16, 2020

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is launching a MASK UP AMERICA ad campaign 8 PSAs have been directed by Kathryn Bigelow featuring Robert De Niro, Kaitlyn Dever, Jamie Foxx, Morgan Freeman, John Leguizamo, Anthony Mackie, Rosie Perez, Ellen Pompeo & Jeffrey Wright (Source: Deadline) pic.twitter.com/rU1Z988jRD — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 16, 2020

Will any of the celebs be holding the giant prop cotton swab that Chris & Andrew Cuomo got such a big laugh over?

Trying to imagine how they think this is going to go down: “I don’t want to- IS THAT TAYLOR SWIFT?!?” — Shiffy Goldstein (@ShiffyGoldstein) July 16, 2020

So our tax dollars are being used to pay celebrities to lecture people in other states about wearing masks? Do I have this correct? https://t.co/F9Nvnr4zFH — Nursing Home Ninja (@SureBrah) July 16, 2020

"Alexa, please show me the perfect way to get the rest of the country to not wear masks…" "Ok." https://t.co/ElDUon3cit — RBe (@RBPundit) July 16, 2020

The Karen-class government officials and celebs don’t realize how their lectures can backfire.

Makes me not want to wear a mask and I support the mask effort. But these celebrities can piss off. — Nick (@NickP13) July 16, 2020

The mere threat of this should be enough to get everyone to wear masks https://t.co/Ik5F3LLq2d — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) July 16, 2020

Look, I'm wearing the mask, okay? There's no need to resort to threats. https://t.co/GsW4gwYX6n — I got locked out of my account (@jtLOL) July 16, 2020

Cuomo "we have serious budget problems that require the federal government to bail us out" Also Cuomo "Let's hire Kathryn Bigelow to direct ads about wearing masks" https://t.co/Tdy1gSkOIP — The Great and Unmatched Wisdom of Nero (@GrowtheFKUP) July 16, 2020

File under “P” for “priorities.”

Going out on a limb here to say that a celebrity PSA for face-masking will not be particularly helpful. https://t.co/RnYtujcmbB — Megan Bush (@MeganLBush) July 16, 2020

Posters & celebrity ads. Yup, just the complicit media blitz rehabilitation Cuomo needed after killing 6,500 seniors in NY nursing homes. https://t.co/TJBg6Uwqrk — TheRightWingM 🇺🇸 (@TheRightWingM) July 16, 2020

His ego trip just isn't gonna stop, is it https://t.co/jsa54hs5qi — *Sigh*-clops (@Crimson__Edge) July 16, 2020

As long as the national media keeps giving him a free pass and running interference, nope.