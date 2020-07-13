There’s a video going around out of Portland, Oregon that shows why it’s a really bad idea to open somebody else’s car door:
Over the weekend, masked antifa in Portland opened a black man’s car door during a violent protest. Watch how he responded to them: pic.twitter.com/p8gNADCkGM
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 13, 2020
Yeah, that person definitely opened the wrong door:
🤣😂🤣😂 watch them scurry away like the cockroaches they are.
— sarainitaly🍉🍒🍹🌞 (@sarainitaly) July 13, 2020
The absolute best thing in this video is all the other pastys run off like roaches when that dude hits the concrete. https://t.co/3kBD7LCqoy
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 13, 2020
There’s quite a bit to unpack in that video:
This video is awesome for so many reasons. He executed a fantastic leg-sweep take down, and then they freaked out because of a bow and arrow. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/WcsU8ycITq
— Matthew Betley (@MatthewBetley) July 13, 2020
that's how it's done.
More of this please.
— Whotnaught (@whotnaught) July 13, 2020
So… They're suddenly upset he has arrows in his car, did I hear that right? Who cares? Why does he not have the right to have arrows? Is the 2nd Amendment going to be taken back to a time before the musket even? To a point where even arrows aren't allowed?
— Douglas MechArthur (@Kicksbuttson) July 13, 2020
They want to be the only one with weapons.
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 13, 2020
We can’t help but wonder if any of them called the police, just for full ironic effect.
The people are getting fed up. https://t.co/9FgtlnPjl1
— CEO of Insomnia (@FatSumo11) July 13, 2020
“Is there a lost and found”
— Mr. Potato Bread (@dany33zy) July 13, 2020
“Yes dear, it’s right outside the Principal’s office next to the playground.”
— Kathleen McKinley (@KatMcKinley) July 13, 2020
"What was that?"
That, weird children, is what is known as a man. https://t.co/nDEtHv30so
— SarahLee (@sarailola) July 13, 2020
It’s almost like they’d never seen one before.