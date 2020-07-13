There’s a video going around out of Portland, Oregon that shows why it’s a really bad idea to open somebody else’s car door:

Over the weekend, masked antifa in Portland opened a black man’s car door during a violent protest. Watch how he responded to them: pic.twitter.com/p8gNADCkGM — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 13, 2020

Yeah, that person definitely opened the wrong door:

🤣😂🤣😂 watch them scurry away like the cockroaches they are. — sarainitaly🍉🍒🍹🌞 (@sarainitaly) July 13, 2020

The absolute best thing in this video is all the other pastys run off like roaches when that dude hits the concrete. https://t.co/3kBD7LCqoy — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 13, 2020

There’s quite a bit to unpack in that video:

This video is awesome for so many reasons. He executed a fantastic leg-sweep take down, and then they freaked out because of a bow and arrow. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/WcsU8ycITq — Matthew Betley (@MatthewBetley) July 13, 2020

that's how it's done. More of this please. — Whotnaught (@whotnaught) July 13, 2020

So… They're suddenly upset he has arrows in his car, did I hear that right? Who cares? Why does he not have the right to have arrows? Is the 2nd Amendment going to be taken back to a time before the musket even? To a point where even arrows aren't allowed? — Douglas MechArthur (@Kicksbuttson) July 13, 2020

They want to be the only one with weapons. — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 13, 2020

We can’t help but wonder if any of them called the police, just for full ironic effect.

The people are getting fed up. https://t.co/9FgtlnPjl1 — CEO of Insomnia (@FatSumo11) July 13, 2020

“Is there a lost and found” — Mr. Potato Bread (@dany33zy) July 13, 2020

“Yes dear, it’s right outside the Principal’s office next to the playground.” — Kathleen McKinley (@KatMcKinley) July 13, 2020

"What was that?" That, weird children, is what is known as a man. https://t.co/nDEtHv30so — SarahLee (@sarailola) July 13, 2020

It’s almost like they’d never seen one before.