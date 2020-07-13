Because the “deplorables” approach worked out so well for the Democrats in the previous presidential election, it looks like they’re going to keep going back to that well. Democrat Sen. Mazie Hirono showed other Dems how it’s done on MSNBC today:

Democrat Senator Mazie Hirono says that Trump supporters are “white supremacists.” pic.twitter.com/f9HCtzkQb3 — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) July 13, 2020

Democrat @maziehirono called Trump supporters white supremacists on @MSNBC today. Can all of us Latino, Black, Native American and Asian Trump supporters respond to Senator Hirono with #IAMRepublican? Maybe she’ll learn something today. pic.twitter.com/8cdKedAcUg — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) July 13, 2020

If Sen. Hirono wants to witness “divisive” rhetoric all she needs to do is look into a mirror when she speaks for full ironic effect.

So sick of this crap.

I'm sorry, but the POC who support the President are white supremacists?

Do you morons realize how stupid you sound? https://t.co/WHglIoI11H — ❌Ƭαвιтнα Ɓℓιѕѕ❌ ❤🇺🇸👠💄👛🔫 (@BlissTabitha) July 13, 2020

"1/2 of US citizens are White Supremacists. They need to cool it with the divisive rhetoric." — Sen. Mazie Hirono Smears and lies aren't going to help you win an election, senator. It hasn't worked before, and it won't work now. https://t.co/2SfccrFsBF — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) July 13, 2020

Sen. Mazie Hirono says “a lot of [Trump’s] base” is “white supremacists.” What a despicable thing to say. This contempt for and slandering of your fellow countrymen needs to stop. pic.twitter.com/vqxcp2scSL — Vince Coglianese (@VinceCoglianese) July 13, 2020

And yet we don’t think it’s even close to stopping.

The truth is that actual white supremacist groups in the US have not been able to get 1000 people to show up for a single event in many, many years. Yet @TheDemocrats want you to believe there are 160 million of them here. Regardless of how much pain and anger that lie causes. https://t.co/iB12qDHNqz — David Steinberg (@realDSteinberg) July 13, 2020

Four years later and some Democrats still don't get it. https://t.co/vpZw0ZGN4F — Ebony Bowden (@ebonybowden) July 13, 2020

Apparently not.