President Trump commuting the sentence of Roger Stone has people from Nancy Pelosi to Mitt Romney to CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin acting like the worst scandal in the history of presidential scandals has just taken place.

Even though the country is still waiting for all his promised evidence of “Russia collusion,” Rep. Adam Schiff has a new ball of yarn to bat around:

Commuting Roger Stone’s sentence is a terrible blow to justice and the rule of law. Through this act, Trump is saying: “If you lie for me, if you cover up for me, if you obstruct for me, I will protect you.” Another tragic day for American democracy. pic.twitter.com/kgIXpc6HdG — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) July 11, 2020

Should anybody believe a word that comes out of the mouth of the congressman who has a proven track record of scandal-mongering and lying? Richard Grenell knows the answer:

. @AdamSchiff publicly said he had overwhelming evidence of Russian collusion but because of classified information, he couldn’t share the evidence. He lied. Completely lied. I saw everything. He should resign in total disgrace. https://t.co/6xzBWgfr5u — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) July 11, 2020

‘Nuff said.

Who will hold Schiff accountable for lying to the Congress, Senate and public? #Russia #Disinfo https://t.co/AiF1vPpnyj — Sadie (@OK_Choctaw) July 11, 2020

Certainly not the voters in his district.