President Trump commuting the sentence of Roger Stone has people from Nancy Pelosi to Mitt Romney to CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin acting like the worst scandal in the history of presidential scandals has just taken place.

Even though the country is still waiting for all his promised evidence of “Russia collusion,” Rep. Adam Schiff has a new ball of yarn to bat around:

Should anybody believe a word that comes out of the mouth of the congressman who has a proven track record of scandal-mongering and lying? Richard Grenell knows the answer:

‘Nuff said.

Certainly not the voters in his district.

