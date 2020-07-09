This morning we told you that New York City DOT workers were preparing to paint “Black Lives Matter” on Fifth Avenue right in front of Trump Tower. That task is underway:

It’s happening: the Black Lives Matter mural is being painted today in front of Trump Tower. pic.twitter.com/7WodMnkoKQ — Sarah Jorgensen (@SarahLJorgensen) July 9, 2020

President Trump had previously tweeted that the plan to do this would “denigrate” Fifth Avenue, but Mayor Bill de Blasio was on the scene and he said the painted words were “liberating” the street:

The Mayor is here:

“We are not denegrating anything,” he said. “We are liberating Fifth Avenue” pic.twitter.com/0x9oqvjfGp — Sarah Jorgensen (@SarahLJorgensen) July 9, 2020

“We are not denigrating anything, we are liberating Fifth Avenue.” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio delivers remarks as a #BlackLivesMatter mural is painted in front of Trump Tower pic.twitter.com/MlwwLgmuQQ — Bloomberg QuickTake (@QuickTake) July 9, 2020

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Rev. Al Sharpton help paint the "Black Lives Matter" mural in front of Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue. https://t.co/bLsMQaI734 pic.twitter.com/dCx2Sy0NVo — ABC News (@ABC) July 9, 2020

First of all, where are the mayor’s mask police when they’re really needed?

No mask, as he yells and rants (spittle/saliva spray) next to a 65-year-old man. https://t.co/eJeKlnn3oW — Larry O'Connor (@LarryOConnor) July 9, 2020

Worst politician in the country. https://t.co/n9crQHtYMR — Everything Is Stupid (@BleenishGurple) July 9, 2020

Yelling without a mask standing next to a raging anti-Semite. Sounds like deBlasio. He would still be reelected if he could run again. https://t.co/rLHoVwAheH — You Should Have Voted For Gary (@colorblindk1d) July 9, 2020

Where’s his mask news person? — Pouncing Coder Brad (@bradcundiff) July 9, 2020

Imagine the media reaction if that was Trump. But yey, it’s not like there’s anything else going on in his city for the mayor to worry about:

What are you doing about the crime surge you have unleashed? https://t.co/Yq79BJTpXz — Wesley J. Smith (@forcedexit) July 9, 2020

No mask, meaningless gesture toward wokeness at taxpayer expense, while crime escalates city-wide, and Prada ad towering over all. https://t.co/8zpgzSJ6vA — Dan Ornelas (@DanielMOrnelas) July 9, 2020

NYC had 11 murders last weekend alone. Murder rate up 130% from last June. But sick burn, @NYCMayor https://t.co/hp6CzsZRfj — jon gabriel (@exjon) July 9, 2020

De Blasio sure does have his priorities.