Earlier we told you that New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio — joined by Al Sharpton — helped paint “Black Lives Matter” on Fifth Avenue. De Blasio also fired back at Trump’s criticism of the street mural by saying he was “liberating” Fifth Avenue.

GOP Rep. Lee Zeldin of New York reminded Comrade Mayor that it might not be the wisest time to troll the president:

Fascinatingly ineffective, first of its kind strategy in progress by Mayor DeBlasio: At the same time, he is both asking the President for a $7.4 BILLION bailout while also trolling the President by painting this mural in front of Trump Tower in NYC.

