We told you yesterday that Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota doesn’t think that a complete restructuring should stop with the criminal justice system, and that the entire “system of oppression” needs to be dismantled.

Here’s the video:

Rep. Ilhan Omar calls for "dismantling" of the U.S. "economy and political systems," which she calls a "system of oppression." pic.twitter.com/AP072GsmzW — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 7, 2020

Newt Gingrich isn’t having any of it from Omar:

Ilhan Omar was born in Mogadishu, spent part of her childhood in a refugee camp. She and her family were accepted by the United States and in one generation she has become a congresswoman. Why is she so angry at America. Gratitude might have been better than rage as a response. — newtgingrich (@newtgingrich) July 8, 2020

How oppressive! *Eye roll*

Really excellent question- @IlhanMN’s history repudiates her narrative of oppression & prejudice https://t.co/yrZfzhkI2I — Liz Peek (@lizpeek) July 8, 2020

But obviously Omar has no intention of allowing reality to get in the way of her narrative push.