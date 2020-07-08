We told you yesterday that Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota doesn’t think that a complete restructuring should stop with the criminal justice system, and that the entire “system of oppression” needs to be dismantled.

Here’s the video:

Newt Gingrich isn’t having any of it from Omar:

Trending

How oppressive! *Eye roll*

But obviously Omar has no intention of allowing reality to get in the way of her narrative push.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Newt GingrichRep. Ilhan Omar