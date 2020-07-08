Yesterday Dr. Fauci said that talking about the declining coronavirus death rate is a “false narrative” if it provides people with a greater sense of comfort:

Dr. Fauci: "It's a false narrative to take comfort in a lower rate of death. There's so many other things that are very dangerous and bad about this virus. Don't get yourself into false complacency." pic.twitter.com/QQkE9AFkoL — The Hill (@thehill) July 8, 2020

But isn’t a lower death rate… good news?

I will take comfort in a lower rate of death because that means that we are doing a better job of handling this virus. I am not sure how the death rate being lower can be construed in a negative light, but, let’s be happy for small victories in this fight! https://t.co/8fyfpg3fy5 — Dr. David Samadi (@drdavidsamadi) July 8, 2020

Dr. Anthony ‘Doomsday’ Fauci just said: “it’s a false narrative to take comfort in a lower rate of death.” Would he be happier with a higher rate? — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) July 8, 2020

The COVID death rate literally continues to go down in America and Dr. Fauci calls this a "false narrative." Time for him to be fired. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) July 8, 2020

President Trump recently talked about the lower COVID-19 mortality rate, and even though Trump’s claim is completely factual, Dr. Fauci gave the media a way to spin it:

Trump, yesterday: "If you look at the chart of deaths, deaths are way down." Fauci, yesterday: "It's a false narrative to take comfort in a lower rate of death."https://t.co/cXek2JXWnc — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) July 8, 2020

As Trump tweets that the "Death Rate from Coronavirus is down tenfold," a quick reminder: Just hours ago, Dr. Fauci said that it is "a false narrative to take comfort in a lower rate of death." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 8, 2020

In other words, Trump saying the mortality rate is declining is correct but the media will never be able to bring themselves to admit it.

Well, now I'm saying out for the first time ever: Trump right, Fauci wrong. IF (not when) deaths increase dramatically then Fauci will be right, but he's clearly not right now — AnotherBrian (@newordermarket) July 8, 2020