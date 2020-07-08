Yesterday Dr. Fauci said that talking about the declining coronavirus death rate is a “false narrative” if it provides people with a greater sense of comfort:

But isn’t a lower death rate… good news?

President Trump recently talked about the lower COVID-19 mortality rate, and even though Trump’s claim is completely factual, Dr. Fauci gave the media a way to spin it:

In other words, Trump saying the mortality rate is declining is correct but the media will never be able to bring themselves to admit it.

Tags: coronavirusCOVID-19Dr. Fauci