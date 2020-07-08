Bette Midler doesn’t seem to be liking Kanye West saying he’s considering running for president because she thinks it could take votes away from Joe Biden:

#KanyeWest running for President is him #CarryingTrumpsWater. If he siphons African-American votes from #JoeBiden,he will have served Trump’s purpose. It’s heartbreaking on so many levels. He got his PPP loan, even tho he could afford not to take it. Payback is a bitch. For us. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) July 8, 2020

Wow, there’s a lot to unpack there…

Bette hates Kanye.

Kanye is black.

Therefore Bette is racist.

Isn't that how this works? — Rob (@libertyrob50) July 8, 2020

That’s what we’ve been told! But of course the Left’s rules don’t apply to the Left.

Good example of how white liberals treat a black man who doesn’t fall in line with their politics. — CPlus (@carolineplase) July 8, 2020

Bette I like you but Debra Messing was JUST called out for being racist for saying something very similar so maybe delete this one. — jesse (@record__player) July 8, 2020

Sounds kind of racist, Betty — Rick (@rkgrape) July 8, 2020

This tweet is an example of white supremacy; you think that African-Americans don't know who to vote for and are just sheep. If anyone of any colour wants to vote for Biden they will, if they decide to vote someone else, so be it, people aren't just numbers. — Tom Fatto (@tomFatto) July 8, 2020

For some reason we’re reminded of Joe Biden’s “you ain’t black unless…” scolding.

