You remember the Little Sisters of the Poor from the years of Obama’s presidency. The nuns spent a great deal of time battling against the contraceptive mandate in the Affordable Care Act, and more recently the Trump administration expanded exemptions to help in their cause, which the Supreme Court upheld today by a 7-2 margin:

BREAKING: Supreme Court sides with Trump effort to let more employers out of health care law’s no-cost birth control requirement. https://t.co/Z5tfIFdaGP — The Associated Press (@AP) July 8, 2020

#SCOTUS upholds expanded exemptions to the Affordable Care Act’s birth control mandate for employers with religious or moral objections — SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) July 8, 2020

Opinion from Justice Thomas in Little Sisters of the Poor v. Pennsylvania https://t.co/0HnUWMIfCP. Roberts, Alito, Gorsuch, Kavanaugh join majority opinion. Kagan & Breyer write separately to concur in the judgment. Ginsburg dissents w/ Sotomayor — SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) July 8, 2020

BREAKING: Little Sisters of the Poor win their SCOTUS case – cannot be forced to take part in providing cost-free contraceptives to employees. Court finds the Trump admin's regulatory solution for the nuns was properly done. J. Thomas writes 4 majority, J. Ginsburg/Soto dissent — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) July 8, 2020

Read the opinion here: https://t.co/7OTdkon0ub — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) July 8, 2020

Among the “devastated” are MoveOn, Planned Parenthood and Kamala Harris:

Pay attention: The Supreme Court just ruled that your boss or your university can, based on their own objections, take away your birth control coverage. #SCOTUS #HandsOffMyBC pic.twitter.com/VfLdC330yi — Planned Parenthood Action (@PPact) July 8, 2020

We are devastated by the #SCOTUS ruling to rollback birth control coverage. While most Californians can still access coverage through their employer, 6.8 million risk losing coverage. But know this: health center doors are still open, and you can still get the care you need. https://t.co/nFkf0IfSjo — Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California (@PPActionCA) July 8, 2020

A shameful decision by the Supreme Court that will deny up to 126,000 employees birth control coverage. https://t.co/q3Hcarm8UQ — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 8, 2020

They never seem to want to mention something:

Now do the Democrats killing GOP bills (yes, plural) to make birth control available over-the-counter. https://t.co/2YMJZBvmVx — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) July 8, 2020

You guys should really target the democrats who keep killing the GOP bills to make birth control available over the counter then. https://t.co/f2MaEOixuu — Jon (@faroutmadman) July 8, 2020

That's fine, but you can't force religious people to pay for it. 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/cFDQ6CO9lS — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) July 8, 2020

The Left’s appreciation of the Supreme Court over the last few weeks seems to have come to a sudden end.

Another win in the Trump column https://t.co/W4ioatveCk — Mighty Mouse (@MightyM58085117) July 8, 2020

Only the government would try to force post-menopausal nuns to purchase contraceptives, while trying to bankrupt their charity that benefits the poor. — Mark Winters (@mwintid) July 8, 2020

Justice Thomas wrote the opinion, doubtless worth reading. @patrickmadrid — Bill Moody (@WRogersM) July 8, 2020