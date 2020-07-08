You remember the Little Sisters of the Poor from the years of Obama’s presidency. The nuns spent a great deal of time battling against the contraceptive mandate in the Affordable Care Act, and more recently the Trump administration expanded exemptions to help in their cause, which the Supreme Court upheld today by a 7-2 margin:

Among the “devastated” are MoveOn, Planned Parenthood and Kamala Harris:

They never seem to want to mention something:

The Left’s appreciation of the Supreme Court over the last few weeks seems to have come to a sudden end.

Tags: Barack ObamaLittle Sisters of the PoorObama administrationObamaCareobamacare mandateSCOTUSSupreme CourtTrump administration