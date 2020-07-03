Earlier CNN stumbled over their own previous alarmism about President Trump saying hydroxychloroquine could help those who contracted the coronavirus in the least self-aware way possible:

A surprising new study found that the controversial antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine helped Covid-19 patients better survive in the hospital.https://t.co/j6zs4SI2Su — CNN (@CNN) July 3, 2020

Well look at that!

In a peer-reviewed study of 2,541 patients hospitalized at Michigan’s six Henry Ford hospitals during the coronavirus peak, scientists found that hydroxychloroquine “cut the death rate significantly” without “heart-related side-effects.” https://t.co/CbwKyqQWPY pic.twitter.com/6BWINcWSw1 — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) July 3, 2020

Richard Grenell took notice of the story:

So fewer people died because they took the drug @realDonaldTrump suggested…. Thank you, POTUS for doing the right thing even in the face of a DC culture attacking you no matter what you do. https://t.co/AKh7siYqNb — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) July 3, 2020

Considering how the media, in their instinctive rush to call everything Trump says a lie, an assignment is in order:

A very real question should be asked by real journalists: Did some US media outlets encourage people to NOT take a drug that could have saved their lives- all because they hate Trump? https://t.co/QiSiXwQpmr — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) July 3, 2020

We already know that the “real journalists” qualifier excludes anybody at CNN and a few other media outlets, but perhaps there’s an intrepid rogue reporter out there who could tackle that assignment.

How many more would have had milder symptoms, not ended up in the hospital, not been in the ICU, not been on ventilators. — Eileen Haeberle (@EMHaeberle) July 3, 2020

Amazing how liberals always end up being wrong about everything. — The Dumb Cabbie (@TheDumbCabbie) July 3, 2020

This is an absolute fact. The media folks are no longer media, they are activists. — 47™️ (@fadde) July 3, 2020

With very few exceptions, that’s hardly debatable anymore.