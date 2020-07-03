Earlier CNN stumbled over their own previous alarmism about President Trump saying hydroxychloroquine could help those who contracted the coronavirus in the least self-aware way possible:

Richard Grenell took notice of the story:

Considering how the media, in their instinctive rush to call everything Trump says a lie, an assignment is in order:

We already know that the “real journalists” qualifier excludes anybody at CNN and a few other media outlets, but perhaps there’s an intrepid rogue reporter out there who could tackle that assignment.

With very few exceptions, that’s hardly debatable anymore.

