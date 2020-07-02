Yesterday the Biden campaign highlighted a small business owner in order to take a swipe at the Trump administration for having done nothing to help during the economic shutdowns:

But according to the Free Beacon, it isn’t really fair to say that the owner got no help from the federal government:

The Biden campaign forgot to mention something:

Tiffany Easley, who owns NV My Eyewear in Philadelphia, received a forgivable $27,000 loan during the first phase of the program in April, she disclosed to local news outlet BillyPenn. She disclosed the same to Biden during a June 11 roundtable he held in Philadelphia, telling him her major concern was creating safe conditions for her furloughed staff to come back into the store.

But the disclosure is missing from the video testimonial Easley provided for the Biden campaign, in which she says the administration made “everything worse.”

Well that certainly adds a little more to the story.

At least the Biden campaign can be confident that nobody in the MSM will say anything about it.

