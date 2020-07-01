Earlier this week we told you about New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s plan to cut $1 billion from the NYPD’s budget and “shift resources to young people.” The City Council has followed through on that:

#BREAKING: NYC Council approves $1 Bil cut to #NYPD — Sean Langille (@SeanLangille) July 1, 2020

The New York Post put it this way:

Covers for Wednesday, July 1, 2020 | New York Post https://t.co/FxlVDyZsaa pic.twitter.com/uu2DZFCDGe — Susie Blackmon (@SusieBlackmon) July 1, 2020

However, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez doesn’t think that goes far enough:

AOC: When We Say 'Defund the Police,' We Mean Defund the Police! https://t.co/NAHlvEbdn7 — PJ Media (@PJMedia_com) July 1, 2020

All while the media has been trying to help Democrats spin “defund the police” as not literally meaning “defund the police”:

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says a $1 billion cut from the NYPD budget is not enough. First she cost NYC 25,000 jobs. Now @AOC will cost NYC innocent lives. — Andrew Pollack (@AndrewPollackFL) June 30, 2020

It's funny how AOC's dissembling extemporaneous ramble about how "defund the police" means whatever you want it to mean went viral but her very literal statement about what it actually means took me seven minutes to find. pic.twitter.com/4OH76Prmoj — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) June 30, 2020

Media: “Defund police means defund police.” doesn’t actually means defund police. That’s just a fake republican talking point. — Scott Bridgeman (@Devils73) June 30, 2020

Meanwhile…

NYPD leave their positions at City Hall in NYC, leaving it to Antifa and Black Lives Matter at the new CHAZ. pic.twitter.com/LN1lS7xwr9 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 1, 2020

Good luck with all this, New York City.