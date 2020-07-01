Today’s case study in “cause and effect” revolves around the issue of gun ownership during a time of rioting and upheaval. Check out these numbers from June:

3.9 million NICS checks in June. Highest number in the 20-year history of the background check system, and the third month in 2020 with more than 3-million checks. pic.twitter.com/rAfLNO2QEm — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) July 1, 2020

Record-breaking numbers for gun sale background checks in June: nearly 4 million checks were run last month, topping the previous record in March, when gun purchases were driven by pandemic lockdown concerns. When law and order breaks down, people buy guns to protect themselves. pic.twitter.com/VMooOIPFzB — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 1, 2020

Firearm expert Stephen Gutowski of the Free Beacon broke it down this way:

The gun sales numbers for June just dropped and they are crazy. Story coming soon. — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) July 1, 2020

June Gun Sales Set New Record as Retailers Warn of Reduced Stock from Unprecedented Demand https://t.co/4bYatDi7SK — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) July 1, 2020

June's numbers are incredible. Gun sales usually decline to low points in the summer months then climb back in the fall/winter. June 2020 was completely different. It appears to be the second-highest gun sales month on record. Second only to March 2020. https://t.co/4bYatDi7SK — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) July 1, 2020

There have now been 8.3 million gun sales in the United States since the beginning of March. That's a record-setting pace that retailers expect will keep up through the end of the year. https://t.co/4bYatDi7SK — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) July 1, 2020

And yet the reason for all that will completely baffle some:

The gun grabbers certainly aren’t going to be pleased. — Silver Patriot (@SilverPatriot1) July 1, 2020

Not at all, and the Democrats have certainly done their part to help make their own cause of gun control a non-issue for many years to come.

US publicly traded weapons manufacturers Smith & Wesson $SWBI and Sturm Ruger $RGR trading at ‘20 highs with gains of 120% and 54%. Investors buying “The Biden Hedge”. — Kip Herriage (@KHerriage) July 1, 2020

As of yesterday afternoon, I'm a first time gun owner. — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) July 1, 2020