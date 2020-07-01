Today’s Hillary Clinton pitches for casting your ballot for Joe Biden includes this assurance:

If elected president, you can bet @joebiden will never tweet about his TV ratings. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 1, 2020

Ok, so we disagree with Hillary Clinton on a regular basis, but on this one she’s not exactly wrong:

Yeah because like 3 people watch his live streams https://t.co/eNliH3qm7S — Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) July 1, 2020

LOL. Hey, who wouldn’t tune in en masse to see things like yesterday’s Biden press conference?

She’s gone way past the embarrassment line. — Pixie The Rona Warlord ☕️ 🍿 SS (@pixiejss) July 1, 2020

Yeah, that would be pretty humiliating for him…. https://t.co/UJsCoDAQln — Lisa Mei Crowley 🐸 (@LisaMei62) July 1, 2020

This is parody, right? Too easy. https://t.co/zdhEOlOEmD — Annie Frey (@anniefreyshow) July 1, 2020

Cuz no one will be watching! 😂😂😂 https://t.co/wDs5sVCp4W — PaulRevere1031 (@revere1031) July 1, 2020

Poor Hillary… PRESIDENT Trump ruined her life by keeping her from the one job she spent 30 years lying and pandering to get. Too bad. So sad. https://t.co/ZYnsbmnO4i — ForAmerica 🇺🇸 (@ForAmerica) July 1, 2020

And she proves on an almost daily basis that she’ll never get over it.