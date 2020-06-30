Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden is starting to venture out of his basement a little more these days, and today’s foray into the outside world included taking questions from reporters for the first time in about three months.

Biden was helpfully provided with a list of reporters to call on:

And it went from there:

Trending

Does Biden look forward to debating Trump?

Sure, Joe.

Others noticed what Biden wasn’t asked, or at least grilled on at much length:

Better late than never, we suppose.

Here’s a nice closer:

Ah, OK, Joe.

Is Biden tested for cognitive decline? “Constantly” according to Biden:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 electionDonald TrumpJoe Biden