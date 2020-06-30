Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden is starting to venture out of his basement a little more these days, and today’s foray into the outside world included taking questions from reporters for the first time in about three months.

Watching @JoeBiden press conference is sad. And I seriously mean that. — Gianno Caldwell (@GiannoCaldwell) June 30, 2020

Biden was helpfully provided with a list of reporters to call on:

Awkward! Joe Biden admitted he was given a "list" of approved reporters he was instructed to call on for questions. You're not supposed to say that part out loud, Joe! pic.twitter.com/a9lnq9Qgsw — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) June 30, 2020

And it went from there:

Despite looking down at his notes, Joe Biden forgot the name of his hometown newspaper. Embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/LuNmKz6gBJ — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 30, 2020

BREAKING: Joe Biden says he will not hold campaign rallies pic.twitter.com/BpXfRI1nMQ — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 30, 2020

Does Biden look forward to debating Trump?

Biden on whether he's begun to prepare for debates against Trump: "I can hardly wait." pic.twitter.com/xql1MzXiEK — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) June 30, 2020

Sure, Joe.

Others noticed what Biden wasn’t asked, or at least grilled on at much length:

What wasn’t asked:

1) Anything about Biden’s role in authorizing surveillance against the Trump campaign 2) Do blue lives matter? 3) Should CHOP in Seattle never have been allowed? 4) will you prosecute those who destroy statues? 5) Should NYPD be cut $1 billion? — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) June 30, 2020

Hello. Is anyone going to ask Biden about riots and minority businesses being destroyed or burned? Anyone? — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) June 30, 2020

I guess they forgot to ask Joe Biden about this at the Press Conference. https://t.co/yNN27DKGji — Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 30, 2020

Wow. Biden comes out of basement and agrees to finally answer a question or two. Our intrepid press corps uses the moment to ask him to explain, over and over, just how awesome he'll be. — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) June 30, 2020

Finally, Biden asked more precise question about monuments. Responds by saying that it would be "better" if local governments took steps to take down confederate statues, but won't condemn people lawlessly tearing them down. — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) June 30, 2020

Better late than never, we suppose.

Here’s a nice closer:

#BREAKING: Joe Biden slams Trump's "cognitive capability": "This President is — he talks about cognitive capability. He doesn't seem to be cognitively aware of what's going on." pic.twitter.com/rriPL823bK — The Hill (@thehill) June 30, 2020

Ah, OK, Joe.

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHA HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHHHHHHHaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa https://t.co/keGB1NGPfV — Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) June 30, 2020

“He doesnt seem to be congniticely aware of whats going on” as he looks at his notes for the 100 time to complete a thought — JForch (@JForch56) June 30, 2020

This coming from the guy who thinks 120 million have died from Covid. 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/xNIoHHIcAX — Louie (@reallouiehuey) June 30, 2020

Is Biden tested for cognitive decline? “Constantly” according to Biden: