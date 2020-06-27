From the dog-eared “you just can’t make this stuff up” file we find a TikTok video that shows a police officer explaining why he was assigned to work at a “defund the police” protest that day, and it’s 2020 in a nutshell:
“They requested a police presence, you know, for their safety at the ‘defund the police’ event.”
Does anything explain the current insanity any better than that?
Irony and satire are on life support only halfway through the year.