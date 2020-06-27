In a recent interview, President Trump slammed the level of violence in many Democrat-run cities, including Chicago:

LIKE 'LIVING IN HELL': President Trump tore into the soaring violent-crime rates in cities including Chicago and Baltimore – comparing them to Afghanistan and Honduras, and saying, “it’s like living in hell.”​ https://t.co/2aQOZ6xEVB — FOX 32 News (@fox32news) June 26, 2020

Trump press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has also pointed out the level of violence in Chicago:

The violence this weekend in American cities claimed the lives of children. It ended the life of a young father. It left more than 100 shot in Chicago alone. When local leaders and the media excuse or ignore violence, the consequences are fatal. It must stop. pic.twitter.com/FQJKOzvUpq — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 22, 2020

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot doesn’t like that at all:

I don’t need leadership lessons from Donald Trump. — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) June 27, 2020

As our police officers, street outreach workers and residents continue to work tirelessly to keep our communities safe, he's using the victims of gun violence in our city to score cheap political points, spew racist rhetoric, and ignore the impact of COVID across this country. — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) June 27, 2020

It is despicable, disgusting and all too typical. Same old tired playbook. How about some leadership not steeped in the divide and conquer tactics? — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) June 27, 2020

I stand with @GovPritzker in providing for the safety and well-being of our residents. — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) June 27, 2020

Pointing out reality is now attempting to score “cheap political points”? No wonder the problems never get solved.

The deadliest weekend in recent memory happened under your watch. But that's Trump's fault, isn't it, Mayor Haircut? — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) June 27, 2020

But you want to defund the police? https://t.co/Z1RVG6mf9R — nOpE36! (@SoButnot) June 27, 2020

Not a speck of responsibility for the daily carnage. She’s only mad Trump is bringing it up.

You elect exactly what you deserve Chicago.

Enjoy your summer weekend massacres. https://t.co/MjSDIiH14H — CompoundBoss (@CompoundBoss) June 27, 2020

Chicago mayor thinks triple digit murders in a weekend under her watch, including of 2 children, is "keeping our communities safe". And rants against Trump pointing out that it's unacceptable! https://t.co/tHKuLQR3C2 — See Clearly (@annierrobins) June 27, 2020

Such a sad situation.