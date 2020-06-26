Earlier this week Nancy Pelosi said that Senate Republicans were “complicit” in the murder of George Floyd (before the Dems blocked the GOP’s police reform bill), and she’s keeping the lack of shame and self-awareness going with this doozy:

Pelosi must have suspended the rules of “science” long enough for her to encourage (and participate in) tightly packed protests around the country recently.

Trending

Oh, and remember this?

Fact check: TRUE:

But Pelosi’s the queen of “science,” or something.

***

Related:

Even the MEDIA ain’t buyin’ it: We lost count of the lies Nancy Pelosi pushed during #JusticeInPolicing Act presser (watch)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coronavirusCOVID-19Nancy Pelosiprotests