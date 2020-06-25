After an FBI investigation into whether Bubba Wallace was the target of a hate crime after a “noose” was found in his garage, the bureau determined that the NASCAR driver was not targeted. Eventually, Wallace issued a statement:

Until today, however, photos of the alleged noose hadn’t been release, but NASCAR put out a photo today:

NASCAR’s release of the photo of the noose found in Bubba Wallace’s garage stall at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday afternoon comes just before President Steve Phelps is set to address the media via conference call. 📸 – NASCAR pic.twitter.com/tqdqLb7JRd — Matt Harris (@MHarrisWSOC9) June 25, 2020

The FBI determined Wallace wasn’t the target of a hate crime because the pull rope had been there since last year:

Officials with NASCAR have released a photo of the noose found in Bubba Wallace’s (No. 43) garage stall at Talladega Superspeedway. The FBI says it has been there since October 2019. https://t.co/CZe4mUmiDr — CBS 17 (@WNCN) June 25, 2020

NASCAR releases photo to the media of the garage pull rope formed as a noose from the Bubba Wallace garage Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway.

This image was provide by NASCAR. pic.twitter.com/Z4ZyBzpREF — Marty Smith (@MartySmithESPN) June 25, 2020

NEWS: NASCAR completes investigation into No. 43 garage stall at Talladega. Details: https://t.co/y8rtGKPIog pic.twitter.com/VFLNNNh4CF — NASCAR (@NASCAR) June 25, 2020

The president of NASCAR had a press conference earlier and explained their internal investigation to reporters:

NASCAR President Steve Phelps addressing media now on a conference call saying they have completed their own investigation. — Matt Harris (@MHarrisWSOC9) June 25, 2020

Steve Phelps addressing the timeline of the investigation. He says they should have used the word "alleged" in their initial statement Sunday night. They were concerned for Bubba Wallace as they found that was the only rope in the garage fashioned that way. — Matt Harris (@MHarrisWSOC9) June 25, 2020

As part of their investigation, Phelps says NASCAR did a sweep all 20 tracks, 1,648 garage stalls. They found 11 total ropes that had a pull down rope tied in a knot, only one was a noose. — Matt Harris (@MHarrisWSOC9) June 25, 2020

Phelps says in their investigation, despite extensive conversations with race teams & personnel, (specifically asked about Wood Brothers who were in that stall Oct 2019) they were unable to determine who fashioned the rope that way as well as the intent. — Matt Harris (@MHarrisWSOC9) June 25, 2020