Democrat presidential nominee spent time in Pennsylvania today, and lets just say Biden’s events were “intimate” but in a social distancing kind of way:

I talked w/ some of the people picked for Biden's PA visits (like today's in Lancaster). They were by no means die-hard fans going in but they all described Biden as empathetic and easy to talk to. Question is, how much reach do these small moments have? https://t.co/BnnAz7Ujrw — Julia Terruso (@JuliaTerruso) June 25, 2020

This is definitely not going to be a “super spreader” event:

Joe Biden will be in Lancaster, PA today for a healthcare event. Here is the setup for his meeting with community members. Up on the street, there is a group of Trump supporters loudly protesting, and we can hear them quite clearly from here. Biden’s speech later is indoors. pic.twitter.com/KPznu9YNcH — Tyler Pager (@tylerpager) June 25, 2020

Biden has arrived and is listening to people tell their stories about healthcare. Protesters are still yelling quite loudly but counter-protesters chanting “Black Lives Matter” have also arrived. pic.twitter.com/alVS7YyM2Z — Tyler Pager (@tylerpager) June 25, 2020

Joe-mentum!

And the media made fun of Trumps crowd size? https://t.co/vWqhKpcXhx — Lobbyist_pundit 💸 (@Lobbyist_pundit) June 25, 2020

But at least Joe’s willing to take a lot of questions about the vandalism and other things going on around the country. Wait, maybe not:

Biden today, speaking in front of reporters, of course didn't take questions. — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) June 25, 2020

Breaking footage of Joe Biden hurrying back to his basement without taking any questions from the press pic.twitter.com/0YdKJc7wBE — Tommy Pigott (@TCPigott) June 25, 2020

84 days without a Biden press conference. National media was present, but nope he just puts his mask back on and leaves to go back to his basement. pic.twitter.com/OcjpJsK8yI — Cameron Cawthorne (@Cam_Cawthorne) June 25, 2020

how many screamed out questions as he left? — ed (@eleventy17) June 25, 2020

How embarrassing. They didn't even shout a question https://t.co/MovzQYaAUt — Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) June 25, 2020

Biden also announced a dramatic increase in the number of coronavirus deaths in the U.S.:

Joe Biden just falsely said "we have over 120 million dead from covid." He has no clue what he is talking about. https://t.co/q8EYRlljdC — Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) June 25, 2020

Joe Biden delivers stunning news, announces 120 MILLION people have died from COVID-19.pic.twitter.com/nk7wP6m0al — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) June 25, 2020

The Biden campaign’s feed broke down when Joe then presumably tried to correct himself:

Watch: Joe Biden's live stream was just cut after he claimed 120 million Americans had died because of Coronavirus. As he started to correct himself, the video froze. pic.twitter.com/KPiuaQhFH6 — TV News HQ (@TVNewsHQ) June 25, 2020

As long as the polls continue to show the Dem candidate leading in many areas (the media obviously aren’t learned no lessons from 2016), expect Biden’s campaign events to continue along this course.

Filled to capacity https://t.co/x5qZoNZdBU — Thomas Ryan (@ryan52322233) June 25, 2020

Joe Biden campaign event, or really sad garden party? https://t.co/VVP4nmsenU — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) June 25, 2020

Maybe the Dems should change their convention name to the “Biden Garden Party” — it has a nice ring to it.