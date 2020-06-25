Democrat presidential nominee spent time in Pennsylvania today, and lets just say Biden’s events were “intimate” but in a social distancing kind of way:

This is definitely not going to be a “super spreader” event:

Joe-mentum!

But at least Joe’s willing to take a lot of questions about the vandalism and other things going on around the country. Wait, maybe not:

Biden also announced a dramatic increase in the number of coronavirus deaths in the U.S.:

The Biden campaign’s feed broke down when Joe then presumably tried to correct himself:

As long as the polls continue to show the Dem candidate leading in many areas (the media obviously aren’t learned no lessons from 2016), expect Biden’s campaign events to continue along this course.

Maybe the Dems should change their convention name to the “Biden Garden Party” — it has a nice ring to it.

