Statues depicting St. Junípero Serra and Francis Scott Key were among those brought down in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park last night. Also, a statue of former U.S. president and Union Army Commanding General Ulysses S. Grant was toppled:

Protesters tear down statues of Union general Ulysses S. Grant, national anthem lyricist Francis Scott Key https://t.co/SYZqfLZ0mA pic.twitter.com/KxXCD7WBSL — The Hill (@thehill) June 20, 2020

Those who took part were pretty proud of themselves:

Nearby statue of Ulysses S. Grant is also toppled. He was a slave owner too, before the Civil War. That’s three for three this night. pic.twitter.com/Lyw6bXeOTO — Joe Rivano Barros (@jrivanob) June 20, 2020

And “police say they did not engage with them.” In other words the city let it all happen.

They toppled a statue of Ulysses S. Grant??? The guy who kicked the Confederacy's ass and actually tried to do Reconstruction right??? This is just dumb now. https://t.co/k1u9Z9u4hL — #TestAndTrace Smith 🐇 (@Noahpinion) June 20, 2020

This is sickening. Do the vandals who did this not know who US Grant is and what he did? The mob is out of control. Where are the Governors? Where are the mayors? Where is the police? This statue needs to go back up. Mobs shouldn’t rule. https://t.co/GdoQ1voLLD — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) June 20, 2020

Shameful. Ulysses S. Grant crushed the Confederacy & helped free millions of slaves. As President, Grant was vigorous in enforcing the post-war Amendments, advanced civil rights for African Americans, & helped crush the first iteration of the Ku Klux Klan. He’s an American hero. https://t.co/U12uYw0PwB — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) June 20, 2020

It’s almost as if the historical facts don’t matter anymore, because apparently they don’t.

grant inherited a slave, whom he immediately manumitted as soon as he could fill out the paperwork. he oversaw reconstruction and the extension of voting rights to Black citizens. he has as close to an acceptable record as any white politician of the 19th century ever had. https://t.co/ouCLm92SnL — worrier cop (@Theophite) June 20, 2020

My understanding- Grant came from a family that detested slavery. He married into a (Missouri?) family that owned slaves. He was given a man to be his slave and he freed him. I’m not an expert, but that is my understanding. — Grateful Dad (@rorshach1984) June 20, 2020

He was a “slave owner” in that he was gifted a slave, hated the idea, and freed him within a year. Then won the Civil War, prosecuted the KKK, and appointed African Americans to prominent roles in government. This might have gotten out of hand. https://t.co/5HdEDgodzm — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) June 20, 2020

“Protesters” are morons. — Add your name (@corrcomm) June 20, 2020

