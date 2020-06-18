The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has put video on their Facebook showing an officer saving a choking baby who had been brought to a protest:

From their Facebook page:

The baby had been choking on a coin, according to the post.

ABC News has also shared the video:

TO THE RESCUE: A Southern California woman was attending a protest with her 11-month-old when the baby stopped breathing. Security camera footage shows the mother flagging down a sheriff's deputy who managed to successfully clear the baby's airway. https://t.co/52waqEq5I3 pic.twitter.com/3Erh2wju7i — ABC News (@ABC) June 18, 2020

The feelgood story of the day!

This guy is a hero. Thank God for people like him. https://t.co/73vT1CGzCU — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) June 18, 2020

Gee, it's like the police are actually the good guys. — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) June 18, 2020

Good thing they weren’t defunded.