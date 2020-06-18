Yesterday, in what might have been his sleepiest speech yet, Joe Biden ironically said it was time for President Trump to “wake up.” Biden’s remark was eventually accompanied by a low energy smattering of applause, but the Democrat nominee for president was back at it today, and this time he was in off-prompter form:

Joe Biden: "You ought to marry into a family of 5 or more sisters… You know why that's the reason? One of them always loves you." pic.twitter.com/6ZIoG4t2Oj — The Hill (@thehill) June 18, 2020

Well that’s certainly a new one.

Biden’s entire campaign slogan should be “I’m sorry, what?”

Now imagine Trump saying this — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) June 18, 2020

This comment drips with *ew* https://t.co/spLyojM3ak — kelly ⚜️ (@nerfherder73) June 18, 2020

This man's brain is now applesauce This is why they don't let him out of the basement Worms have completely eaten his brains https://t.co/F8DUMXBXQO — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) June 18, 2020

Awkward Biden is at it again https://t.co/Y5vCF5jCjn — ⋇ Petite Nicoco ⋇ (@PetiteNicoco) June 18, 2020

What’ll tomorrow bring, Joe?