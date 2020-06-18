As we told you yesterday, a noose that was reported to have been found in a Harlem park sparked a hate crime investigation as directed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo. The “noose” turned out to be some rope that remained from a construction scaffold.

Meanwhile, in Oakland, California, multiple “nooses” spotted in a park were reported to the authorities, and the city’s mayor ordered a hate crime investigation:

Again, the nooses were found to not be nooses at all:

We’re guessing the stories about what the “nooses” actually were won’t get nearly as much circulation as the initial reports.

