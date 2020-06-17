Today the White House is touting an executive order on police reform that has been signed by President Trump:

Trending

And with that, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer fired off another round of self-unawareness by saying Trump’s “years of inflammatory rhetoric” have contributed to the problem:

During some remarks to the press this morning from several Senate Republicans, Sen. Lindsey Graham appears to have had Schumer’s comments on his mind when he made this remark:

And the Democrat nominee was VP for eight years and spent decades in Congress before that, which included authoring the Crime Bill. But for some reason Schumer didn’t mention all that.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Barack ObamaLindsey Grahampolice reform