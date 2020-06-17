As we told you yesterday, Portland Ore. police responded to rioting and arson by attempting to appease those taking part in it (which only made the problems worse).

Rioters were back at it last night, and the Portland Police took to Twitter to tell them to knock it off:

Well good luck with that.

There could be another option:

That seems to be “Plan B” for many these days (looking at you, Minneapolis City Council).

