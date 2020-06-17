As we told you yesterday, Portland Ore. police responded to rioting and arson by attempting to appease those taking part in it (which only made the problems worse).

Rioters were back at it last night, and the Portland Police took to Twitter to tell them to knock it off:

Some demonstrators have locked the doors from the outside of the Justice Center and are lighting fires on 2nd Avenue. They are also tampering with the roll up doors of the Justice Center on 2nd Avenue. This is a life safety issue. Remove the items now! — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) June 17, 2020

Well good luck with that.

I'm sorry, aren't you literally the police? https://t.co/gKJ8NlfCob — American Journalists Publish Chinese Propaganda (@JohnEkdahl) June 17, 2020

There could be another option:

has anybody considered sending in a few social workers? https://t.co/d73MgolW3a — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) June 17, 2020

That seems to be “Plan B” for many these days (looking at you, Minneapolis City Council).

You should call the cops. https://t.co/4O8DJE1VDd — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) June 17, 2020

Good thing the Portland Police are there to…. tweet about it! https://t.co/HJ0XdLlooI — OldSaltCityAce (@OldSaltCityAce) June 17, 2020

Seattle could help…their cops aren't doing anything right now. — Beware of Doug (@dg_phelps) June 17, 2020

If only there was a group of well-trained individuals who were responsible for directly responding to such crimes. https://t.co/cHWHJgNBon — Slovydal (@Slovydal) June 17, 2020

Maybe You Should Call Law Enforcement … https://t.co/wNQnfy8oUo — Oregon Patriot (@timharris341) June 17, 2020

Just like Elizabeth Warren told poor communities who wanted to send their children to better schools citizens are now expected to both pay the salaries of public employees AND do their jobs for them. https://t.co/szKZ6edFTj — BT (@back_ttys) June 17, 2020

Maybe you ought to issue a strongly-worded tweet. That ought to help. https://t.co/an8WfuJ0w8 — AU Tiger 89 (@AUTigerx89) June 17, 2020

Portland police tweeting for people to stop committing crimes instead of doing something about it. Why am I not surprised? https://t.co/tu5ZUSfOV7 — Satan (@IAmReallySatan) June 17, 2020