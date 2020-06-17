As we told you earlier, Sen. Tim Scott leveled Democrat Sen. Dick Durbin for referring to his police reform bill as a “token” approach.

In addition to police reform, Durbin has also said there’s a need for criminal justice reform including prison policy:

And with that, a tweet from Durbin was spotted that is aging badly for him:

How the tables have turned and the one-eighties have begun!

