In late April, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio was under fire after threatening the Jewish community with arrests after a large funeral was held in Williamsburg. Then last month the mayor tweeted that he had the NYPD shut down a Yeshiva at an Orthodox Jewish school.

The city under de Blasio’s leadership continues to be on a roll:

Yes. This is actually happening now! Bill de Blasio is Welding the gates at the biggest park in the Jewish community, (Borough Park, Brooklyn) So your child shouldn't try to break in. While Hundreds of thousands of people gathered yesterday at Brooklyn Museum.#deBlasioMustGo pic.twitter.com/Q02ew5O5nZ — Joel Fischer (@JFNYC1) June 15, 2020

De Blasio ordered the gates to a Jewish park welded shut to enforce social distancing just a day after he approved a mass protest for Black Trans Lives Matter. pic.twitter.com/ZFG56VidQD — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 15, 2020

Bill de Blasio is responding to the mass protest in Brooklyn yesterday by welding the gates shut at the biggest park in the Jewish community of Borough Park, Brooklyn. What does @NYCMayor have against the Jewish community?pic.twitter.com/sctXAbPiqL — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 15, 2020

VIDEO: As @NYCMayor marches with protesters and orders Contact Tracers not to ask people if they were at protests, the City is welding shut a park that is largely used by Hasidim in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/HcAEo4jVA9 — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) June 15, 2020

Wow. It’s been a banner year for Comrade Mayor…

Another escalation in De Blasio's ongoing war against Jewish children. The man is deranged https://t.co/y26VtAZYCo — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) June 15, 2020

Madness. Children are largely invulnerable to Covid 19. But not to the health consequences of lockdowns. https://t.co/C9NxXDxldm — Brit Hume (@brithume) June 15, 2020

Massive protests are okay, but kids on a playground aren't? Bill deBlasio really is a POS.https://t.co/sXcfnCbHPN — Peter Cook (@_Peter_Cook) June 15, 2020

He’s got his “priorities.”

maybe it's time for that federal civil rights investigation after all https://t.co/yzhguZnSkA — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) June 15, 2020

The most surprising news here is that Bill de Blasio knows how to weldhttps://t.co/jTd1G7QiuX — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) June 15, 2020

Please tell me this isn't real. — 🇺🇸 The🐰FOO 🇺🇸 (@PolitiBunny) June 15, 2020

Ayfkm? Riots and protests are fine, but God forbid your kid plays on equipment? https://t.co/WkGfgsZvCb — Jack, Socially Distant Listener (@listener_t) June 15, 2020

Couple chain link fence cutters should do the trick. This is blatant antisemitism. https://t.co/8gZQIFQRAT — L E I G H 👻 (@yasssqueeen) June 15, 2020

Democrat leadership should be outlawed. — Zhivago of Tookland (@raywatts) June 15, 2020

So, THOUSANDS of people can gather at the Brooklyn Museum to call for black trans rights… …but a park, used mostly by the Hasidim in South Williamsburg, is literally being welded shut. Because safety or something. https://t.co/bn1WEHFuN3 — Andrew @ Don't Walk, RUN! Productions (@DontWalkRUN) June 15, 2020

Just yesterday there was a massive rally and march in the same borough: