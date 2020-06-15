The “defund the police” crowd continues to work toward getting rid of cops around the country, but in New York City there hasn’t yet been defunding. There has, however, been a good amount of disbanding:

BREAKING: The entire #NYPD anti-crime unit (plainclothes officers) is being eliminated. — NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) June 15, 2020

The NYPD says it will disband its anti-crime unit, reassigning 600 plainclothes officers to other units pic.twitter.com/2dKndHv5ep — Reuters (@Reuters) June 15, 2020

Here’s the announcement:

New York City police commissioner Dermot Shea says the NYPD will be disbanding it’s plainclothes anti-crime unit effective immediately. “This is 21st century policing.”

pic.twitter.com/xEAODWR7JC — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 15, 2020

The NYPD just disbanded every Precinct Anti-Crime teams. These teams historically account for the majority of gun arrests in NYC https://t.co/HhFHf8HAWm — Rob O'Donnell (@odonnell_r) June 15, 2020

Former police commissioner Bernard Kerik slammed the move:

#STUNNING! Plain clothes anti-crime cops have historically been responsible for the majority of gun and violent crime arrests in New York City. To avoid police/suspect confrontations, the department has disbanded the precinct and the crime teams. Dangerous times to come. https://t.co/tgNta7lpo3 — Bernard B. Kerik (@BernardKerik) June 15, 2020

Insanity I wonder if anybody ever bothered asking the experts the professionals that work in the field every day and what their opinion would be for a good reform — jonjpn (@jonjpn2) June 15, 2020

Citizens cannot obtain firearms, but the bad guys can. This is what the left means when they say social justice. https://t.co/aGaYuPXgjS — Warrior Poet 1266 (@cga1266) June 15, 2020

Gun crimes will skyrocket, then the calls for banning guns. — Digital Dystopia 🇺🇸 (@SuperStimpy) June 15, 2020

Stay tuned.