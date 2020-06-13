For the last few days, Townhall’s Julio Rosas has been reporting from the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone that has been established inside the city of Seattle.

Last night there was some dodgeball action in the CHAZ:

Dodgeball is being played in the tennis courts near the CHAZ. pic.twitter.com/aMs5DUbjHc — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 13, 2020

But then there was a problem, along with the mystery of a missing hat:

Dodgeball was put on hold after a scuffle broke out. pic.twitter.com/z6JQH1AZSb — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 13, 2020

Somebody call the polic… wait, never mind.

The game came to an end when the lights were autonomously turned off:

Tennis court lights turned off at 11:08pm. Dodgeball game is over pic.twitter.com/QvemgUCmKV — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) June 13, 2020

And then there was a debate over the CHAZ street sign:

Arguments are breaking out in the “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone” as some people want to take down the CHAZ street sign while others want to keep it in place. pic.twitter.com/ApxOzZs2EH — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 13, 2020

It appears the CHAZ street sign is staying for now as the man climbed off the ladder and a struggle broke out over control of the ladder. A woman asks, “Is anyone in charge?” pic.twitter.com/IeSQY96J6A — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 13, 2020

“Is anyone in charge?” LOL.

It seems like CHAZ is having problems with dodgeball confrontations. There's a metaphor for something in this. https://t.co/jSj1Wylw5O — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) June 13, 2020

"Mom, can you come get me? Summer camp isn't fun, the other kids are mean" https://t.co/mWDJMsX4Sm — Kayla Elizabeth (@VixenRogue) June 13, 2020

Peacefully! https://t.co/RDAtpCIMZa — I didn't vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) June 13, 2020

Socialist summer camp. Fun and games until some animals are more equal than others https://t.co/DPHvuB84BZ — India (@LibertyEv1776) June 13, 2020

Pass the popcorn.