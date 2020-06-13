For the last few days, Townhall’s Julio Rosas has been reporting from the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone that has been established inside the city of Seattle.

Last night there was some dodgeball action in the CHAZ:

But then there was a problem, along with the mystery of a missing hat:

Somebody call the polic… wait, never mind.

Trending

The game came to an end when the lights were autonomously turned off:

And then there was a debate over the CHAZ street sign:

“Is anyone in charge?” LOL.

Pass the popcorn.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Capitol Hill Autonomous ZoneCHAZ