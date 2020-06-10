Mitt Romney, who voted to convict President Trump on one charge of impeachment in the U.S. Senate and most recently joined a protest near the White House that earned him praise from Democrats, has made a couple of predictions about the upcoming November elections:

Fox confirms: Romney says he believes the GOP will maintain control of the Senate and President Trump will be re-elected — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) June 10, 2020

Mitt Romney says he believes that President Trump will win reelection and the GOP will hold the majority. Asked if Trump is making his own reelection harder by his tweets and comments, Romney said: "He won and I lost, I'll let him make his judgements.” https://t.co/8yKIZlfYxh — Manu Raju (@mkraju) June 10, 2020

Romney hasn’t yet indicated who he might vote for in November, but the above predictions might land him back out of favor with the Democrats.