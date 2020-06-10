Mitt Romney, who voted to convict President Trump on one charge of impeachment in the U.S. Senate and most recently joined a protest near the White House that earned him praise from Democrats, has made a couple of predictions about the upcoming November elections:
Fox confirms: Romney says he believes the GOP will maintain control of the Senate and President Trump will be re-elected
— Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) June 10, 2020
Mitt Romney says he believes that President Trump will win reelection and the GOP will hold the majority.
Asked if Trump is making his own reelection harder by his tweets and comments, Romney said: "He won and I lost, I'll let him make his judgements.” https://t.co/8yKIZlfYxh
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) June 10, 2020
Romney hasn’t yet indicated who he might vote for in November, but the above predictions might land him back out of favor with the Democrats.
Somebody check on @BillKristol https://t.co/J30Ge1srH7
— Orlando Maltravers (@RobertKYarbro) June 10, 2020
I bet that was painful to admit. https://t.co/WvjDapyvjX
— 🌸 Pink Lady 🌸 (TEXT TRUMP to 88022) (@pink_lady56) June 10, 2020