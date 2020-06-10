Does Joe Biden realize that he’s the same Joe Biden that’s been a career politician for decades? Sometimes we wonder — and today is another one of those days:

Biden would like everybody to forget about those other several thousand days and focus on “day one” in January, if he should win the election:

Biden’s campaign strategy appears to be to hope that everybody has really short memories.

Maybe Joe could start his national dialog by addressing himself:

Completely shameless.

