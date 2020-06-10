Does Joe Biden realize that he’s the same Joe Biden that’s been a career politician for decades? Sometimes we wonder — and today is another one of those days:

Nothing about the fights we're facing will be easy. Racism has been a fixture in our society for hundreds of years. But I’m ready to get to work on day one. We can’t accept anything less from an American president. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 10, 2020

Biden would like everybody to forget about those other several thousand days and focus on “day one” in January, if he should win the election:

You've been in the Senate for like 38 years and VP for 8, but only now you're ready to changes things, amirite? https://t.co/nJ4H9Ul5U8 — Dangerous Liberty (@DangerousLiber1) June 10, 2020

You had eight long years to “get to work”. Pathetic race hustler. https://t.co/TF5LcHAByy — Peggy (@DubrowPeggy) June 10, 2020

I'm so tired of this "from day one" language from politicians who have been in power for years, if not decades. "I promise I'm not lying THIS TIME" is not the most convincing slogan. https://t.co/Z7ICn9w9bu — Ian G Haworth (@ighaworth) June 10, 2020

If what you're saying is true. Then out of those 100 years, you were directly responsible for 40 of them. https://t.co/api1WsvYny — Kirk Smith 🇺🇸 – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@SavingAmerica4U) June 10, 2020

Biden’s campaign strategy appears to be to hope that everybody has really short memories.

You've had 40 years. Plus you just said your VP needs to be ready to POTUS day one. https://t.co/ldoOk6x8KP — JALFT-Just a lady from Texas (@JJalft) June 10, 2020

Maybe Joe could start his national dialog by addressing himself:

"They gonna put y'all back in chains" that is some racist statement made by…made by… Oh, dear, made by that old fool @JoeBiden — Steve_Jacobson⭐⭐⭐ (@Steve_Jacboson) June 10, 2020

Completely shameless.