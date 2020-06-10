New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy put out a reminder to citizens today to maintain social distancing guidelines:
LOOK: We’re still not out of the woods. We’re still near the top of some lists we don’t want to be atop of.
Social distancing and personal responsibility must remain our priorities. pic.twitter.com/3U2F3w2y8Y
— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) June 10, 2020
Ben Shapiro couldn’t roll his eyes any harder:
LMAO you asinine hypocrite https://t.co/DibBfOZQaF
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 10, 2020
"Social distancing and personal responsibility must remain our priorities unless you're protesting on behalf of properly woke causes."
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 10, 2020
Other hypocrisy spotters were shaking their heads as well:
Nope, I'm having a 40 hour per week protest at my place of business.
— Let me out!! (@Berns4Trump) June 10, 2020
Hypocrite pic.twitter.com/L27Uro8UcR
— David (@kraziijok3r) June 10, 2020
LOOK:https://t.co/cJ2BuM4YNO https://t.co/Kji06jD5Ob
— Dan Stringer, Manager, BRRRRRRRRRR (@Danstringer74) June 10, 2020
“‘Social distancing’ for thee but not for me.”