As we told you earlier, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez joined others on the left in spinning the call to “defund the police” by explaining what it really means:

“Defund” means that Black & Brown communities are asking for the same budget priorities that White communities have already created for themselves: schooling > police,etc. People asked in other ways, but were always told “No, how do you pay for it?” So they found the line item. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 9, 2020

Lots of DC insiders are criticizing frontline activists over political feasibility and saying they need a new slogan. But poll-tested slogans and electoral feasibility is not the activists’ job. Their job is to organize support and transform public opinion, which they are doing. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 9, 2020

With that, Carol Roth had officially had enough of the “defund the police” doesn’t actually mean “defund the police” spin:

When I say "mint chip" I mean "strawberry".

"Defund" means withdraw funding. It's a financial term, which we know often confuses you. If you mean restructure, reallocate, prioritize or a slew of other things, use those terms. If you don't know what to use, ask someone who does. https://t.co/866X2oGy3c — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) June 9, 2020

Hopefully that helps… but it probably won’t.

When they said “defund” the meant “defund” until it started polling poorly so now when they say “defund” it means anything but “defund.” — Jonathan Sabin (@jonathanwsabin) June 9, 2020