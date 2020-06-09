We’ve already told you what’s been happening in a section of Seattle, Washington today, so let’s check in with the goings-on in Portland, Oregon, a sanctuary city with a progressive mayor named Ted Wheeler:
A plywood wall is going up around Portland City Hall. pic.twitter.com/Wb3xCvZi4J
— Portland Tribune (@ThePortlandTrib) June 9, 2020
When his own security is at risk, @tedwheeler’s platitudes about not building walls suddenly no longer apply. https://t.co/Ao5ZGu0JLH
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 9, 2020
That doesn’t look like a bridge to us, and we’ve been told that’s the way it should be:
Let's build bridges, not walls. Work together, not against each other.https://t.co/BHS3I7INsy
— Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) January 23, 2019
Now it looks like the mayor has made a temporary rule change in Portland:
“Walls are racist” once said the @tedwheeler https://t.co/FLYn8wBByX
— Pau_V (@PauV60752292) June 9, 2020
“Walls for me but not for thee”?
I thought walls were bad?? Guess things change when it's a bit closer to home. https://t.co/Fle3Dt2lp0
— Kneeling ONLY for CHRIST (@EhingerBenjamin) June 9, 2020
They always say walls don't work
— Earl Edwards (@EarlEdw82350139) June 9, 2020
@tedwheeler is a hypocrite.#DemocratHypocrisyTour https://t.co/z3sUOF85tj
— Patrick"Give me liberty or give me death"Henry⚾️🇺🇸 (@lmemerson20) June 9, 2020
#LiberalHypocrisy https://t.co/uRf2FHidAe
— Ginny Verona (@GinnyVerona) June 9, 2020
There’s no hypocrisy like progressive politician hypocrisy.