We’ve already told you what’s been happening in a section of Seattle, Washington today, so let’s check in with the goings-on in Portland, Oregon, a sanctuary city with a progressive mayor named Ted Wheeler:

That doesn’t look like a bridge to us, and we’ve been told that’s the way it should be:

Trending

Now it looks like the mayor has made a temporary rule change in Portland:

“Walls for me but not for thee”?

There’s no hypocrisy like progressive politician hypocrisy.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: oregonportlandTed Wheelerwalls