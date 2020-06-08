Yesterday we told you about an announcement made by the Minneapolis City Council:

The “defund the police” movement continues (while media assists with spin), and the inevitable effect of all the lunacy is starting to be seen:

Well done, Minneapolis mayor and City Council!

Trending

The Minneapolis City Council is seeking to “defund the police” but they might defund themselves first.

“The move will cost the city about 50 jobs,” according to the Star Tribune.

That’s a certainty.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: George FloydMinneapolisprotests