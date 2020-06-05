With the November elections just around the corner, Shaun King has had an epiphany about the reasons Democrats are saying people should vote for them:

STOP generically telling us to VOTE in response to all of the police brutality we have right now.

Yes we should vote. But we have to be VERY specific.

Democrats, from top to bottom, are running the cities with the worst police brutality in America right now.

We voted for them.

— Shaun King (@shaunking) June 5, 2020