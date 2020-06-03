Today the Senate Judiciary Committee heard testimony from former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, which helped put the final nail in the coffin of the Dems’ “collusion” narrative (not that they’ll admit that).

Former FBI lawyer Lisa Page, whose texts with Peter Strzok are now infamous, thinks the Republicans’ priorities are off:

Exactly right. In the face of 108,000 dead Americans, unemployment near Great Depression levels, and a nationwide reckoning about race and policing, the Senate Judiciary Committee is "investigating" my text messages. https://t.co/pXGbbq4TqR — Lisa Page (@NatSecLisa) June 3, 2020

It’s no surprise that former FBI officials would rather have people stop digging into what happened.

Sen Judiciary Cmte having a hearing about rampant corruption and abuse–self-evidently rooted in bias–at the senior-most levels of law enforcement, and they scoff at it https://t.co/v2pcteFZja — Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) June 3, 2020

The level of arrogance that’s been demonstrated by Obama-era officials is simply amazing.

"Here's all the reasons you shouldn't investigate my criminal behavior. Let me just stand on the corpses of these 100k people and tell you this." https://t.co/hmjiSkc2gF — Mister Savage (@incoherent_rage) June 3, 2020

Rule#1: When caught, divert the attention. #RodRosenstein May have just gotten you a new orange jumpsuit. — Waite Ave (@WaiteAve) June 3, 2020

None of that (108,000 dead Americans, unemployment near Great Depression levels, and a nationwide reckoning about race and policing) has anything to do with what you did. — I Hate The Media 🇺🇸 (@ihatethemedia) June 3, 2020

Worried? Sure seems so. — danander11 (@danander11) June 3, 2020

You tried to overthrow the President Of The United States. You need to be investigated.#TheGreatAwakening — MSM Lies To You-And You Luuvvv It… (@elStevo0) June 3, 2020

Stay tuned.