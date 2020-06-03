We already know that New York City jails have revolving doors because of the no bail laws there, but the Missouri Attorney General has shared some disturbing news St. Louis that deserves some attention:

In a stunning development, our office has learned that every single one of the St. Louis looters and rioters arrested were released back onto the streets by local prosecutor Kim Gardner. pic.twitter.com/tMZVAyHssw — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) June 3, 2020

Wait, what!?

This is the DA we're talking abouthttps://t.co/kcVcwvmMvm — Arturius Pendragon (@Artoria11820642) June 3, 2020

It should come as no surprise Kim Gardner is yet another Soros funded criminal supporter… https://t.co/JdckkMhfhp — Jenny (@Jenny_IDLYITW) June 3, 2020

Can’t say we’re shocked.

This pretty much explains why George Soros was so interested in funding DA campaigns over the last five years. That man really plays the long game. Evil pos. — FeralFemale (@FeralFemale) June 3, 2020

the thin veneer of civilization is gone, perhaps never to return. — Ammosexual Deetz (@tahDeetz) June 3, 2020

Rep. Gardner gets aid from Soros in St. Louis circuit attorney racehttps://t.co/WJDfHBAbt6 pic.twitter.com/5b36fj9nx7 — RSV Pilot (@rsvpilot03) June 3, 2020

Questions remain: