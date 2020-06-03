At today’s White House press conference, Trump spox Kayleigh McEnany had a couple more opportunities to drop some truth on Jim Acosta (CNN’s WH reporter apparently never gets tired of having his a** handed to him).

The first example came after Acosta took it upon himself to speak for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.:

Jim Acosta says "[Dr. King] likely would not have approved of what took place Monday evening across from the White House…" when Trump visited the church.@PressSec isn't having any of it, says there was no tear gas or rubber bullets and protesters were asked to move 3 times. pic.twitter.com/LggNwwx8qS — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) June 3, 2020

If that wasn’t enough, Acosta went back for more, and was taught a lesson after an attempt to paint all police with a broad brush:

.@PressSec responds forcefully to CNN reporter Jim Acosta: "Police officers are out on the front line. They're defending and protecting you as you come into this building each and every day, Jim. We owe them honor. We owe them respect."pic.twitter.com/PeDnup8zxu — The First (@TheFirstonTV) June 3, 2020

“Dear diary, the Press Secretary was mean to me today. Sincerely, Jimmy @Acosta” pic.twitter.com/AfZv47156g — LeoTrollstoy© (@SpaceForThePapa) June 3, 2020

@Acosta is just spouting nonsense. He counts on his viewers to be stupid https://t.co/emUANSZtuZ — sandy21957 (@sandy21957) June 3, 2020

Acosta gets his ass handed to him by the @PressSec https://t.co/3yCvNjWBvM — Paul the human meme (@paul1981) June 3, 2020

