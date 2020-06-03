House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been very stringent on the social distancing rules suggested by Doctors Fauci and Birx while much of the country remains in lockdown to varying degrees:

But the “you’re going to kill grandma” coronavirus warnings that were in place for protesters at state capitols who wanted to get their states back to work have obviously been suspended for protests Democrats wish to attend:

First things first:

Pelosi’s got the “D” after her name, which means the normal rules don’t apply.

As usual, do as Nancy says, not as she does.

