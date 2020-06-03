Former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee today, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar seemed to be using it for other purposes:

And then there was Sen. Ted Cruz, who was focused on Rosenstein, Comey and Obama:

Rosenstein should have worn a cup for this round of questioning:

Cruz saw only two options:

Ouch!

Amazing.

