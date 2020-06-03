Former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee today, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar seemed to be using it for other purposes:

Sen Klobuchar trying to keep her campaign to be VP alive — Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) June 3, 2020

Amy Klobuchar auditioning hard for that VP spot right now — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) June 3, 2020

And then there was Sen. Ted Cruz, who was focused on Rosenstein, Comey and Obama:

Ted Cruz just went full Zodiac on Rod Rosenstein — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) June 3, 2020

Rosenstein should have worn a cup for this round of questioning:

Sen. @TedCruz: “Either you were complicit in the wrongdoing… or that the performance of your duties was grossly negligent.” pic.twitter.com/lSW0mTqHf2 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 3, 2020

Ted Cruz is on 🔥🔥🔥 fully attacking Obamagate, Rosenstein and the corrupt attempt to stage a coup against @realDonaldTrump. pic.twitter.com/L6l5xbvrWd — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) June 3, 2020

"By any measure, what the Obama-Biden administration did in 2016 and 2017 makes everything Richard Nixon even contemplated pale in comparison." — @TedCruz pic.twitter.com/KmrOMJxONE — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) June 3, 2020

"The Obama Administration targeted his political opponents, targeted President Trump and his campaign, unleashed, weaponized, and politicized the Department of Justice, F.B.I., and intelligence community." — @TedCruz pic.twitter.com/XvUbKwnQc4 — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) June 3, 2020

Cruz saw only two options:

Ted Cruz tells Rosenstein: "Either you were complicit in wrongdoing, which I don't believe you were, or that your performance of your duties were grossly negligent."#RosensteinTestimony #Rosenstein — Cortney O'Brien (@obrienc2) June 3, 2020

Cruz tells Rosenstein: "You came into a profoundly politicized world, yet all of this was allowed to go forward under your leadership. Either you were complicit in the wrongdoing … or you were grossly negligent." pic.twitter.com/04Br1lPQjo — August Takala (@AugustTakala) June 3, 2020

Ouch!

"Grossly negligent or complicit?"

~ Ted Cruz https://t.co/aUpEWx4Rxl — Sassy Scarlett (@Southrngirl77) June 3, 2020

Wow, Rosenstein says he's not sure he "read every word" of the FISA application used to launch the Russia-Trump probe. https://t.co/7m7AlU80Jz — John Daniel Davidson (@johnddavidson) June 3, 2020

Why have another authorization if you don’t have to read it all. Weasel never read anything of it — dorothea mahrt (@dorothea_mahrt) June 3, 2020

Amazing.